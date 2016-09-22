CSEA Selected As 2016 Pride In Port Community Honoree

CSEA, the Civil Service Employees Association, is the union that provides custodial, maintenance and transportation services to the entire Port Washington School District.

Every year, many CSEA members have enthusiastically volunteered countless hours to help make Pride in Port so much more successful. Their members have consistently demonstrated exceptional devotion to our community and to the schoolchildren who benefit from the scholarships and awards.

The Pride in Port Committee nominated CSEA members as the 2016 Pride in Port Community Honorees for all of their volunteer work on behalf of Pride in Port and the entire community. These members truly embody the spirit of Pride in Port.

CSEA is one of the largest, most influential labor unions in the United States. As New York’s leading union for the past 106 years, they represent 265,000 people who do every type of job in every part of the state.