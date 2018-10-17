Cross Country Grabs First Place

1 of 4

The Port Washington boys cross country team took first place in three races at the Nassau Coaches Cross Country Invitational at Bethpage State Park on Sept. 29. The freshmen were led by Kevin Taylor, Colin Funk and William Lane. The top sophomores were Noah Loewy, Matt Scardigno and Nathan Kimball. The varsity squad was led by Nick Scardigno, Max Friedman, Ben Goldstein, Justin Hill and Hugh Owens.

At the same invitational, the girls cross country freshman team came in first place. Runners were Bethany Ekezie, Emily Benson-Tyler, Kelly Interiano, Joanna Weber and Nicole Meehan.

—Submitted by coaches

