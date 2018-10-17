Cross Country Grabs First Place

By
Port News Staff
-
0
10

The Port Washington boys cross country team took first place in three races at the Nassau Coaches Cross Country Invitational at Bethpage State Park on Sept. 29. The freshmen were led by Kevin Taylor, Colin Funk and William Lane. The top sophomores were Noah Loewy, Matt Scardigno and Nathan Kimball. The varsity squad was led by Nick Scardigno, Max Friedman, Ben Goldstein, Justin Hill and Hugh Owens.

At the same invitational, the girls cross country freshman team came in first place. Runners were Bethany Ekezie, Emily Benson-Tyler, Kelly Interiano, Joanna Weber and Nicole Meehan.

—Submitted by coaches
Jeremy Klaff and Jacqueline Cantwell

SHARE
Previous articleTeaching for Body and Mind
Next articleLeather Goddess
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here