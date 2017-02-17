Crazy For U Set For March 2

Saddle up and get ready to go west this spring as the Schreiber Theatre Company presents Crazy For You from March 2 to 5 on the stage of Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School.

This classic musical is filled to the brim of a ten-gallon-hat with the classic tunes of George and Ira Gershwin, the witty dialogue of Ken Ludwig and the choreographic influence of the legendary Susan Stroman. From New York to Nevada, and from showgirls to cowboys, Crazy For You delivers the heartwarming story of boy-meets-girl under the vintage glow of the American West. Featuring classics such as “Embraceable You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “I Got Rhythm,” this show is bound to leave audience members humming as they exit the theatre.

Under the direction of Lauren Foster-Holzer, produced by Christine Nelson and featuring vocal music direction by Carly Valentine, choreography by Floryn Glass and orchestra direction by Anthony Pinelli, Jr., there will never be a moment that doesn’t leave you crazy for Crazy For You.

Performance dates are March 2 to 4 at 7:30 p.m., and March 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students and complimentary for senior citizens. This musical will be performed in Weber Middle School’s auditorium while Schreiber‘s auditorium undergoes renovations.

For more information, visit the Port Washington School District’s website at www.portnet.org, follow them on Instagram, @schreibertheatrecompany, and like their Facebook page, Schreiber Theatre Company, for updates and behind-the-scenes photos.