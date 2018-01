Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society and Coe Hall at Planting Fields Arboretum are having a docent tour exchange for their docents and volunteers. About 30 arrived earlier this month from Coe Hall for two tours that included the Sands-Willets House and the Dutch Barn. Cow Neck docents and volunteers headed over to Coe Hall for a tour of the holiday-decorated home followed by a tour of the greenhouses, with a second group scheduled to visit early in the new year.