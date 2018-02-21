County Sponsors Senior Activities For March

Many activities are scheduled to take place during March 2018 at Nassau County Senior Centers throughout the area. Port senior citizen can com to the Port Washington Senior Community Service Center at St. Stephen’s Church, 9 Carlton Avenue, Port Washington 516-944-9654 or 516-944-9655.

Date: Fridays, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 11 a.m.

Program: Zumba

Presenter: Janet Spiro

Date: Fridays, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 1p.m.

Program: Weight Workout

Presenter: Patricia Mitchell

Date: Mondays, March 5, 12, 19, 26

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Program: Move to Music – Exercise

Presenter: Suzanne Meyerson

Date: Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20, 27

Time: 11 a.m.

Program: Zumba

Presenter: Janet Spiro

Date: Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20, 27

Time: 1 p.m.

Program: Balance N Move

Presenter: Isabel Tiffen

Date: Wednesdays, March 7, 14, 21, 28

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Program: Chair Yoga

Presenter: Patricia Mitchell

All Programs Funded by the Nassau County Office for the Aging