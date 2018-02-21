County Sponsors Senior Activities For March

Many activities are scheduled to take place during March 2018 at Nassau County Senior Centers throughout the area. Port senior citizen can com to the Port Washington Senior Community Service Center at St. Stephen’s Church, 9 Carlton Avenue, Port Washington 516-944-9654 or 516-944-9655.
Additional information and reservations are available by calling.
Date: Fridays, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Time: 11 a.m.
Program: Zumba
Presenter: Janet Spiro
Date: Fridays, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Time: 1p.m.
Program: Weight Workout
Presenter: Patricia Mitchell
Date: Mondays, March 5, 12, 19, 26
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Program: Move to Music – Exercise
Presenter: Suzanne Meyerson
Date: Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20, 27
Time: 11 a.m.
Program: Zumba
Presenter: Janet Spiro
Date: Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20, 27
Time: 1 p.m.
Program: Balance N Move
Presenter: Isabel Tiffen
Date: Wednesdays, March 7, 14, 21, 28
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Program: Chair Yoga
Presenter: Patricia Mitchell
All Programs Funded by the Nassau County Office for the Aging