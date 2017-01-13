Cool Jazz And Winter Fun At Sands Point Preserve

Every season is beautiful at the Sands Point Preserve, but in winter, expansive views of the mansions, beach and woodlands become visible through the bare trees. Cultural, educational and wellness programs are presented by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy throughout the seasons, with many special events every month.

“The preserve itself is the inspiration for every event,” stated Beth Horn, the preserve’s managing director. “In snow, the park reminds me of Narnia, and frosty temperatures make all of our inside activities very inviting, especially when the massive fireplaces are lit.”

A new year of music on the reserve begins with the internationally renowned Imani Winds quintet in two concerts of world chamber music on Jan. 28, with a 2 p.m. family concert in Castle Gould’s Great Hall and 7 p.m. in Hempstead House with a dinner and concert. A VIP Q-and-A cocktail reception with the artists begins at 6 p.m. Valentine’s Night Jazz on Feb. 11 brings a band of cool musicians for the most romantic evening of the year. Hempstead House will be decorated with a Victorian Valentine’s theme. The annual Winter Choral Concert showcases five choirs on March 5, and the Lark Quartet will perform on April 1.

Educational enrichment is available for every age, from weekend Family Nature activities, including the Celestial Weekend on March 4 and 5 with the Skylab Planetarium, to Afterschool Art & Yoga for children in preschool through fifth grade in the Phil Dejana Learning Center. Biologist/naturalist Eric Powers will lead a series of Adult Nature Programs.

New in 2017, the conservancy will offer activities for children on school holidays and vacations, and Stacey Saltzman will hold her original My Style Camp program for budding fashion designers on Wednesday afternoons.

The physical environment of the preserve is a healthful setting for wellness education and weekly yoga and meditation sessions.

The new Four Seasons of Wellness program meets eight times per year, and this winter, includes four-hour Wellness Retreats on Jan. 22 and March 12, including mindfulness meditation, yoga, journaling, exploration of the Preserve and lunch; and a Health Coaching Session on Feb. 11, focusing on Mindfulness: Actions, Attitudes & Practices. This unique program was created by Deirdre Breen, a Duke University-certified Integrative Health coach, and she customizes every session for the participants. Early Spring Family Yoga is scheduled for March 19.

According to Horn, “The conservancy’s goal is to create outstanding programs in all areas and to make the estate’s spectacular mansions and all of our programs accessible for everyone.”

For information about the Sands Point Preserve and its programs as well as to purchase a 12-month membership for free admission and discounts to many events, see www.sandspointpreserve.org, call 516-571-7901 or visit the Gatehouse at 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, NY, 11050, open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is a nonprofit organization with the mission to maintain and preserve the 216-acre waterfront grounds and historic mansions, and to provide a range of cultural events in Hempstead House and Castle Gould and educational programs for families and schools in the Phil Dejana Learning Center and Outdoor Classroom.