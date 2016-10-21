Congratulations To Whit & Whim Honored At Nassau County Chamber Breakfast

On Friday, Oct. 21, the 32nd Annual Small Businessperson of the Year and Legislative Breakfast given by the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce Inc. honored Laurie Schein of Whit & Whim as Port Washington’s Businesswoman of the Year.

Numerous colleagues from around Long Island gathered at the Crest Hallow Country Club in Woodbury to network and speak with local officials to promote small business. In attendance were members of the Town of North Hempstead, Senator Jack Martins and other elected officials and political hopefuls in addition to numerous chamber members. Port’s Chamber President Mitch Schwartz and Town Of North Hempstead’s BID Roy J. Smitheimer were on the dais. Schwartz currently is 2016 Nassau Council of Chamber of Commerce Member-at-Large but elected treasurer in 2017. Smithheimer was a past president of the organization.

Scheinman’s philanthropic gift shop, whit & whim, has had an incredible year, receiving several awards. It was named as one the top 50 Small Businesses in New York by 1010WINS, Best and Brightest Shops in America by Home Accents Today Magazine and several others.

