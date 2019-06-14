Congratulate Your Grad Class Of 2019!

Port Washington News is pleased to announce a very special edition of your hometown paper to be published on July 3. The special keepsake edition will be devoted to our most precious resource—the children of our community.

Coverage will include:

Schreiber Class of ’19 graduation

Weber promotions

Elementary schools promotions

Interviews with class leaders

Interviews with senior sports stars

Photos and details about the Gambol

We invite you to place an ad with your own personalized message of congratulations to the graduate in your life. A 2.5 x 2.5-inch ad costs only $75 and will last forever in this special keepsake edition of Port Washington News.

Call Ally Deane no later than Monday, June 24, at 516-403-5174 to reserve your place! Materials due by June 26.