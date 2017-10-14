Community Chest Launches We Live Here, We Give Here

The Community Chest of Port Washington officially launched their 2018 fundraising campaign “We Live Here, We Give Here” on Oct. 1 to provide funding for 26 nonprofit organizations that serve Port Washington residents. Around Port, the Community Chest’s lawn signs with “We Live Here, We Give Here” will be popping up to encourage all Port residents to support this local organization. Co

“Though we don’t always see past the beauty of our town, there is a great deal of need here in Port Washington,” said Julie Meer Harnick, executive director of the Community Chest. “Through one donation to the Community Chest you can help make the lives of so many residents better. Every dollar you give the Community Chest is well spent. With low overhead, and a thorough review of grant requests, we ensure that your gift is used as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

The Community Chest of Port Washington provides funding to programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers and others in need—programs that serve approximately 6,500 (or one in six) Port Washington residents. The Community Chest also offers low-cost space in its building at 382 Main St. to nonprofit tenants, helping them achieve their missions. For more information on the Community Chest, visit www.portchest.org or call 516-767-2121.