Community Chest Accepting 2018 Grant Applications

The Community Chest of Port Washington announced that is it now accepting grant applications from eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organizations that provide services to Port Washington residents. Community Chest grants support programs for children, teenagers, senior citizens and others in need.

Criteria used to evaluate applications include the need for services in Port Washington, the number of Port Washingtonians served, the need for funds, the ability of the applicant to deliver the services, and the fiscal management and stability of the organization. Applications are reviewed and interviews are conducted in April and May by a committee of the Community Chest. Decisions are finalized, and organizations are notified of results in July 2018.

The application is available online at www.portchest.org or by calling the Community Chest office at 516-767-2121. The deadline for submission is March 22. Applications should be sent to Community Chest of Port Washington at 382 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050 with attention to Julie Meer Harnick.

There will be a training session for the 2018 application on Feb. 27 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Community Chest. New applicants are encouraged to attend. RSVP to info@portchest.org or 516-767-2121.