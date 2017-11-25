Commissioners Run For Reelection

Port Washington residents will have the chance to vote for the special district elections that will be held on Dec. 5 from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Polish American Citizens Association, Inc., located at 5 Pulaski Place in Port Washington. Along with Water District Commissioner and Police District Commissioner, residents can vote for the Garbage District Commissioner and Sewer District Commissioner.

On Nov. 6, it was announced that Paul Oleksiw will be running uncontested as Garbage District Commissioner. Oleksiw is one of the current Garbage District Commissioners and will be running for re-election. Oleksiw is a lifelong resident of Port Washington, a local business owner since 1995 and a United States Navy veteran. He graduated from the College of Aeronautics, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical maintenance as well as associated licenses and specializations. Since 2004, Oleksiw has also served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District.

John Olszewski is running uncontested for reelection as Sewer District Commissioner. The Port Washington Water Pollution Control District protects the groundwater of Port Washington, Manhasset Bay and Long Island Sound by providing sewage treatment services to the district residents and industrial waste operators. The district serves more than 28,000 residents and businesses in the greater Port Washington area, including the Village of Port Washington North, and portions of the Villages of Flower Hill and Baxter Estates. In addition, under the terms of an outside contract, the district treats the sewage collected by the Village of Manorhaven which the village conveys to the district via their sewage pumping station.