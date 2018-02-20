Collection Provides Supplies To Puerto Rico Relief

Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso helped to collect 624 pounds of supplies for Long Island Cares, which were sent to the people living in Puerto Rico. Their lives were turned upside down after Hurricane Maria; many still live without electricity and running water. The lack of electricity has made it difficult to buy items because many of the stores are also without power and the residents have difficulty getting gasoline in order to drive to stores that are operating.

Boxes for donations were set up across the 16th Assembly District and were collected at his district office in Great Neck, at the Shelter Rock, Port Washington and Williston Park libraries, Village Hall in Thomaston, Port Washington Community Chest and the Great Neck Social Center.

Donated supplies included water, non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, baby diapers and cleaning supplies which the National Guard will help to deliver to Puerto Rico.

“We feel deeply for the people in Puerto Rico,” said D’Urso. “I hope these supplies will help them in the process of recovering from the storm and rebuilding their lives. We try to help each other whenever there is a crisis.”