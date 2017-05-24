Collecting Pet Food For Long Island Cares

Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso sponsored the sixth annual Legislative Pet Food Drive in the 16th Assembly District in partnership with Long Island Cares. The drive, which was run during the month of April, helped local soup kitchens and food pantries meet the needs of struggling families with pets. The island-wide drive collected close to 1,000 pounds of pet food.

“It is heartbreaking to know of beloved pets that are placed into shelters simply because their families can no longer afford to feed them. These decisions are made by struggling families who have to choose between heating their homes, buying medications, putting food on their tables, and feeding family pets,” said Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso.

Pet supplies and foods for dogs, cats, hamsters, fish, reptiles, and ferrets were collected at A the district office in Great Neck (105 lbs.), the Great Neck Public Library (126 lbs.), the Port Washington Community Chest (207 lbs.) the Shelter Rock Library (172 lbs.), and the Hillside Grade School (210 pounds). The grand total came to 820 pounds of items including: bags of dog and cat food, canned food, treats, kitty litter, and new pet toys.

D’Urso also wants to thank the Brotherhood of Temple Tikvah in New Hyde Park for contributing their time and efforts in collecting for this food drive.