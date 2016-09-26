Closures Due To The Presidential Debates

On Monday, September 26th, Hofstra University will be hosting the first of three Presidential Debates.

Traffic in the area of Hofstra University will be severely impacted.

Roadways bordering on Hofstra University will be closed to all vehicular traffic as follows:

From 5 AM until midnight on Monday September 26th Charles Lindberg Boulevard, and Earl Ovington Boulevard will be closed.

Beginning at 11:30am on Monday , September 26 and ending at midnight:

Hempstead Turnpike will be closed to all traffic between Oak Street and Merrick Avenue by Eisenhower Park.

Oak Street will be closed from Hempstead Turnpike, North to Westbury Boulevard.

Eastbound and Westbound traffic in this area should use alternate routes such as Front St, Old Country Road., or Stewart Avenue.