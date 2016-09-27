Clinton, Trump Face Off At Hofstra

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump kept it civil, yet did get in a few digs, as they faced off during the first presidential debate this week at Hofstra University.

Moderated by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, the highly anticipated event drew more than 100-million viewers looking to hear the candidates’ plan for the country and what antics would unleash on stage. The night began with the candidates talking about their plans for achieving prosperity in America; Trump talked about cutting taxes for businesses and bringing jobs back to America, while Clinton focused on growing the middle class.

Read our full coverage of the first presidential debate at www.longislandweekly.com.