Clean Green Street

Port Washington residents will take to Main Street at 9 a.m. on April 22 to make the street cleaner and greener. Residents can sweep sidewalks, pick up litter, plant flowers and mulch tree beds. Bring a a sense of community, a can-do attitude, work clothes, a hat and sunscreen.

The event is sponsored by Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead. Refreshments sponsored by Coffeed Sweet Comfort Bakery. Live Music will be sponsored by Bach to Rock. Mulch is sponsored by Freitas Landscaping. Certificates of Community Service will be issued.