Child’s World Children Learn the Gift of Giving

Each year, Child’s World Nursery School partners with Our Lady Of Fatima Parish Social Ministry for the Adopt-a-Family Program. Through the efforts of Sister Kathy and the generous families of Child’s World, families in our community receive an abundance of donated gifts for the holidays.

Teaching children the joy of giving is an important mission for Ms. Otte and her preschoolers. Through children’s books, such as Harvey Slumfenburger’s Christmas Present, age appropriate conversations and activities, and the Adopt-a-Family program, Child’s World teachers and families have helped to make the gift of giving real.

The Adopt-a-Family program pairs donors with families by giving a wish list from our community’s needy families. Through overwhelming support, Child’s World families provided beautifully wrapped gifts to our adopted families.