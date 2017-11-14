Chez Valet Cleaners Site Cleaned Up

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) has determined that the cleanup requirements to address contamination related to the Chez Valet Dry Cleaners site, located at 1 Manorhaven Blvd., in Manorhaven, under New York’s State Superfund Program have been or will be met.

The site consists of a one-story structure built in 1926, which covers approximately 6,500 square feet. The northern space presently occupied by a cleaners was occupied by Chez Valet Dry Cleaners and the other space is currently utilized by a salon. A parking lot covers the remaining portions of the property. A residential property abuts the site to the north.

The dry cleaner operated at the complex from the 1970s to 2006. Investigation reports from 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2011 indicate that PCE was detected in the soil vapor and groundwater at or near the site.

In February 2011, a sub-slab depressurization system/soil vapor extraction system was installed. Additional site details, including environmental and health assessment summaries, are available on NYSDEC’s website at www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/derexternal/haz/details.cfm?pageid=3&progno=130169.

The NYSDEC has approved the final Engineering Report which describes the cleanup activities complete. It also certifies cleanup requirements have been or will be achieved for the site describing controls to be used and certifies a site management plan for engineering controls used have been approved by the NYSDEC.

