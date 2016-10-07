Chamber Of Commerce Installs New Board And Officers

The gathering was impressive Wednesday night when the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held its annual installation of officers and directors at a special dinner at f.i.s.h. on Main restaurant on Sept. 28. The event drew numerous merchants and business owners together and on this occasion, the chamber bestowed the 2016 Community Service Award to volunteer Vivian Moy.

There was a festive atmosphere in the packed room as chamber co-president Warren Schein was the emcee for the evening’s ceremonies. He noted that the room was filled with people who belong to many local organizations and numerous public officials who give up precious time with their loved ones to devote energy to the community they love.

The chamber was honored to have Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio administer the oath of office to the newly elected board of directors. In addition, New York State Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel administered the oath to the officers, and Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth administered the oath to the co-presidents.

After the installation ceremony, Co-President Mitch Schwartz presented the 2016 Community Service Award to Moy. He praised her for assisting the chamber and numerous other organizations by volunteering her considerable talent photographing community events. In addition, Moy devotes her time to the Port Washington Crisis Relief Team, the Ed Foundation, the Port Washington Public Library, the Red Cross, Island Harvest and many more causes. Known by her friends to be modest, Moy stated, “You are all the movers and shakers that make a difference in Port. I just take pictures.” Echoing the feelings of everyone else in attendance who disagreed with her statement, the town supervisor declared “Sept. 28 to be Vivian Moy Day throughout the Town of North Hempstead.”

After dinner, the chamber celebrated the 90th birthday of one of its most active board members, Carl Lalena. Everyone sang “Happy Birthday” while a cake was presented to him. Lalena advised those present to “stay active and avoid eating junk food, and maybe you can reach this milestone, too.”

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce officers and directors for 2016–17 are: Co-Presidents Warren Schein and Mitch Schwartz; 1st Vice President Debbie Greco Cohen; 2nd Vice President Anne Arter; 3rd Vice President Catherine O’Neill; Secretary Katherine Crean and Treasurer Kathy Levinson.

The Port Washington Board of Directors are: Jerry Baldassaro, Wendy Collett, Mariann Dalimonte, Giuseppe DiBartolomeo, Beth Michalson Fiore, William Gordon, Anthony Guzzello, Ayhan Hassan, David Heller, Leslie Ann Jacobi, Carl Lalena, Hal Linden, Kenneth Magida, Esq., Marie Marcellino, Selwyn “Jerry” Rudnick, Laurie Scheinman, Kevin Schmutz, CPA (Sheehan & Co., Chamber accountant) and Kenneth R. Tuch, Esq. ( chamber attorney).

The chamber’s past presidents are Howard Blankman, Roy Smitheimer and Richard Strautman. Board members emeriti are James Eisenman, Richard Garofalo, Phyllis Joseph, J.P. Shields and Edna Turner. Bobbie Polay is the chamber’s executive director.