Ceneida Camacho Has Been Located

Elizabeth Johnson
The Nassau County Police Missing Persons Squad is investigation a missing person from Port Washington.

According to detectives, Ceneida Camacho, age 65, a female Hispanic, 5’7” tall, 130 lbs., brown eyes, gray hair, wearing a navy blue jacket, was last seen at 25 Wildwood Garden Apartments in Port Washington on Sunday, December 3, at 11 P.M..  The missing suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed missing person to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.  All callers will remain anonymous.

Elizabeth Johnson
