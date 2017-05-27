Celebrating The Knickerbocker Yacht Hotel

By Elizabeth Johnson -
Members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and elected officials hold the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

One if by land, two if by sea, the Knickerbocker Yacht Hotel is the place to stay.

The boutique hotel has a fantastic location on Manhasset Bay while the rooms are bright and inviting, with several rooms having a view of the bay and marina.

With clean lines and a nautical setting, the rooms are reasonably priced, beginning at just under $300 a night, and located right in the heart of Port Washington.

Nearby is a culinary delight of restaurants, entertainment, concerts and culture.

On the evening of May 3, members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and local government officials gathered on its deck for its ribbon cutting ceremony and to enjoy a delightful array of cocktails and food by H on the Harbor, which catered the affair.

Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman presents a proclamation to the owners of Knickerbocker Yacht Hotel

With gentle background music of a talented guitar player and a magician who performed deftness of hand, the staff cheerily provided tours and answered questions about staying in the hotel.

Because of it uniqueness and exclusive nature, with six elegantly appointed rooms, the Knickerbocker Yacht Hotel is the perfect setting for honeymoons, private meetings or an intimate weekend getaway.

With a charming bar area, guests can order a drink and step out of their stateroom to enjoy the view on the decks. Breakfast is served daily from 7 to 10 a.m.

For reservations, call 516-883-4800.

Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

