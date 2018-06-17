CancerCare Honors Barbara Faticone At Gala

On June 7, more than 200 friends, family members and others who know Barbara Faticone through volunteering attended a CancerCare gala honoring one of Port Washington’s most devoted volunteers.

“I enjoy volunteering because Port Washington is my hometown and I love it very much,” Faticone said. “I never want accolades, but I truly appreciate and am overwhelmed by all of the amazing people who came to the gala, placed ads in the journal and otherwise made the event so very special for me.”

In addition to being a 40-year member of CancerCare Port Washington, Faticone has also been and continues to be actively involved with many other local organizations and events, including a member of J.M. Marino Sons of Italy Lodge for about 40 years, Pride in Port committee co-chair for more than 20 years, member of the Tree Lighting Ceremony committee since its inception, board member of the PW Senior Citizens Center for more than 20 years, past president of the Great Neck/PW Doe Club and the women’s auxiliary of the Elks the Columbiettes and a member of Poppy’s Friends, the Chamber of Commerce’s HarborFest and Souper Bowl events.

“Our first gala for our Port Washington chapter of CancerCare was a brilliant success,” said CancerCare Port Washington president Tina Revelant. “I am so grateful to our gala planning committee and everyone who joined us and contributed so generously to this event. Honoring Barbara Faticone was the icing on the cake and seeing everyone come out in support of her and our wonderful cause is a wonderful example of what defines this great community.”

Revelant also thanked the Peter and Jeri Dejana Family Foundation for its continued support of CancerCare Port Washington. For information about CancerCare

Port Washington, visit www.cancercarepw.org.