Call For Auditions

Open auditions will be held to cast all roles in the Landmark on Main Street’s radio-drama adaptation of the classic 1937 film Stage Door. It will be performed on stage at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater before a live audience and recorded for possible later broadcast and online distribution. Singing as well as non-singing actors will be cast. There is also a need for severalactors who can deliver distinctive voices for multiple characters.

Sides will be provided. There will be an accompanist available for singing auditions. Bring sheet music with you. Auditions are June 16, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Port Washington Public Library and June 19, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Landmark on Main Street located at 232 Main St.

If either date cannot be made, residents may submit a digital recording (mp3 file) of their voice to landmarkradiotheater@gmail.com by June 20.

—Submitted by Landmark On Main Street

