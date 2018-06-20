C2 Education Opens Its Doors To Learning

From left: Bobbie Polay (Chamber), Katherine Crean (Apple Home Organization and Chamber), Mindy Lampert (C3 Education Commack), Lisa Geisman (C2 Education teacher), NYS Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, Sable Williams (C2 Education Program Leader), Matthew Reichert (C2 Education friend), Janna Altenberg (C2 Education District Manager), Mitch Schwartz (Millenium Software and Chamber), Jennifer Lee (C2 Education Director), Alvin Fu (C2 Education teacher), Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Elizabeth Johnson (Anton Media Group) and Donbee Lee (C2 Education Learning & Development)

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly opened premier tutoring and test prep company C2 Education. The grand opening celebration was held on June 9 to usher in C2’s newest location at 1350 Northern Blvd. A full day’s schedule of events included an open house joint Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony, SAT vs. ACT Workshop presentation and presentation on ways to manage testing anxiety.

C2 Education now has 17 locations in New York that are part of more than 180 locations throughout the country. With the opening of this location, the center will bring more than 30 full and part time jobs to the local community.

Nationally, C2 has a proven track record of helping students gain acceptance into the country’s top colleges, according to the latest U.S News & World Report’s Best College Rankings. In 2017, 749 C2 students are attending top 50 national universities, with 49 more at top 50 liberal arts colleges. C2 has also helped students gain access to top STEM College programs with 208 students accepted at top 10 engineering universities. So far in 2018, C2 students have received more than 4,000 college acceptances and more than $25 million in scholarship offers.

The new establishment also brings the C2 Community Giveback Program, which is an extension of one of the company’s core values of being a proactive member within the communities they serve. Program elements include a variety of events and offerings such as free homework help, workshops, complimentary college planning services via the College Roadmap program, free SAT and PSAT practice tests as well as local scholarship opportunities and center anniversary celebrations.

Families and students interested in learning more about the new location should call 516-441-2644 or visit www.c2education.com/manhasset.

Kimberly Dijkstra
Kimberly Dijkstra is the web editor for Anton Media Group and contributing writer to Long Island Weekly.

