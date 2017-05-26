Bye Bye Birdie A Smash At St. Peter’s

St. Peter’s School’s Drama Club production of the musical comedy Bye Bye Birdie on April 28 to 30 was a smashing success. Director and producer Donna Serpico put on another first-class production of an American classic. Thirty-seven middle school students participated in the production. Leads James Cutajar (Albert Peterson), Katie Dunphy (Rose Alvarez), Annalise Stehl (Kim MacAfee), Luke Ellwood (Hugo Peabody), Owen Brady (Harry MacAfee), Noelle Fox (Doris MacAfee), Grayson Cuneo (Conrad Birdie), Faith Sanders (Mae Peterson) and Max Dochnal (Randolph MacAfee) were phenomenal in their parts, as was the rest of the cast and crew.

“We started rehearsals in October twice a week and in April it intensified to six days a week,” said Serpico.

Choreographer AnneMarie Morrissey and music director Larry Sorensen brought the show to life with raucous musical numbers.

The performance stayed true to the original 1960 Broadway production, which won the 1961 Tony Award for Best Musical. The main character, Conrad Birdie, is a parody of Elvis Presley and the mania that arose when he was drafted in the 1950s.

The performance was dedicated to Father Patrick Whitney, pastor of St. Peter’s Church, for his continued support of St. Peter’s School and the Drama Club.

—Submitted by Maura Vernice