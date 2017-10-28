Port Washington Chamber of Commerce board member Beth Michalson Fiore was honored as businessperson of the year at the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce 33rd annual Businessperson of the Year and Legislative Breakfast on Oct. 20. The breakfast, held at the Crest Hollow Country Club, was the best attended event in the history of the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce (NCCC) with more than 650 attendees. The event recognizes outstanding businesses in each chamber. The Nassau Council is a strong united voice for commerce and an advocate for legislative issues that impact commerce.

“It’s a wonderful honor and it feels so nice to be recognized by the town I love,” said Michalson Fiore. “Working with the Chamber of Commerce is one of my greatest pleasures. I’ve been here for 16 years and I became a member of the chamber in ‘08. I applied my graphic design skills for the publicity requirements for many of the chamber’s events. I also work part time at Ayhan’s for some of the graphics for their nighttime live entertainment. It’s the way that I can support the chamber and the town.”

Michalson Fiore, a Port Washington resident, is the sole proprietor of GRPHXstudio, a graphic design business. For more than 30 years, she has been specializing in the graphic design needs of her clients including logos, labels, packaging, brochures, banners and digital presentations. She became a member of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce in 2008. Michalson Fiore has volunteered her time in the Port community at events such as The SOUPer Bowl, HarborFest and Pride in Port and applied her skills to the graphic design and publicity requirements of Port Holiday Magic, Make a Child Smile Toy and Food Drive and more.

Michalson Fiore can also be found at Ayhan’s Mediterranean Cafe on evenings when live music is presented. She is the hostess and provides the restaurant with graphics promoting the entertainment.

The NCCC promotes the Shop Local effort to ensure a positive future for the businesses and communities in Nassau Country. Port Washington’s Chamber of Commerce Co-President Mitch Schwartz is the NCCC board treasurer. In attendance were NYS Senator Elaine Phillips, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town Clerk Wayne Wink and the entire town council and several candidates running for political office.

—Christina Claus contributed to this article