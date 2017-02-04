Businesses Brace Themselves For Target

Port Washington small business owners are cautiously optimistic about the new Target that is slated to open in October at Soundview Shopping Center. Since the news broke last Thursday of the Target flexible-format store, Main Street shop owners have expressed concern for their mom-and-pop shops.

Yi Wang, owner of Attelia Baby at 184 Main St., believes that the new store will negatively impact her eco-friendly baby retail establishment. Since Target carries some of the same lines as she does, Wang plans to offer price matching, as well as discussing lowering prices with whole-sellers. She emphasizes the unique quality of the products at her location and is hopeful that consumers will remain loyal.

The conversation at the Dolphin Bookshop amongst consumers was of concern for the welfare of the storefronts on Main Street, specifically, the hardware stores. They also spoke of how mothers rush to Dolphin to purchase birthday gifts while they are on their way to birthday parties and whether or not they will continue to do so when there is the Target option available.

One of the owners of Alper’s Hardware on the corner of Main Street and Irma Avenue, Lew Cohen, spoke of the changes that they will have to make to their merchandising in order not to butt heads with the incoming retail giant. By offering their friendly service and knowing costumers by name, Cohen is confident that with more than 106 years in business “we have avoided other storms and we will get through this one, too.”

Suite 275, on Main Street, is a trendy boutique that offers affordable, yet stylish fashion options to women. Owner Aylin Imam is hoping that the new Target will act as a catalyst to Main Street.

When asked about the impact to her store, Imam offered, “Port Washington small businesses have always been a family and are very supportive of each other. Even though the introduction of Target will impact all the businesses in our area, I look forward to the added income this can potentially bring to our town and to the additional consumers, which will hopefully benefit all small businesses as well. My sincere hope is that with the opening of Target, local lawmakers and influencers continue to respect and support Port Washington small businesses.”

Appearing to share the same opinion as Imam, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce stated, “The Chamber of Commerce welcomes Target into the Soundview Shopping Center. We look forward to helping them integrate into the community through Chamber-run and other community events throughout the year. We are confident that Target will join our other unique establishments in drawing shoppers from outside the area and will help attract more retailers to the Soundview Shopping Center. The Chamber of Commerce will also offer our help to inform their shoppers about the many outstanding eateries and other businesses in the area.”

Sara, a nail technician operating out of Angel Tips in the Soundview Shopping Center. is looking forward to all of the business that she believes will be driven by Target to her establishment.

Target’s flexible store design allows for stores in smaller locations with assortments that are tailored to meet the needs of local guests. The Port Washington store, at approximately 48,000 square feet, will offer:

• Apparel including men’s, women’s, kids’ and baby

• Baby and kid’s products, including toys, sporting goods and home décor

• A grocery section, including fresh produce with healthy food options

• A curated home and stationery assortment

• An expanded assortment of cosmetic, skin and hair care items

• Portable electronics and tech accessories

• Services include Target Mobile and Order Pickup

“We look forward to serving even more guests on Long Island with the addition of Target’s Port Washington store at the Soundview Marketplace,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, properties at Target.

“I really believe this will provide increased pedestrian traffic for the stores in the area and at the same time attract many new smaller businesses into Soundview Marketplace now that Target will be the anchor in the shopping center,” said Port Washington North Mayor Bob Weitzner.

President of the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District Paul Oleksiw believes “Target opening up in the old King Kullen building will certainly help breathe new life into the Soundview Shopping Center.”