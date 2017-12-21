Broadway On Main Street

Give the gift of entertainment for the holiday season and enjoy One Night Only. It was so much fun last year, the Landmark on Main decided to do it again on Jan. 6. Once again it’s an all-new event exclusively for the Jeanne Riminsky Theater. The format will be familiar, but there is a whole new crop of talented performers—Broadway’s finest vocalists recreating signature musical moments from their long-running roles in the Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals you know and love. The performers also share backstage stories and take questions from the audience.

“I am so excited to continue to bring some of Broadway’s finest performers to create a special intimate experience which allows them to connect with the audience in such a unique and personal way,” said producer and resident Broadway maven Stephen Deangelis.

The cast is a veritable encyclopedia of credits that include Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and national touring productions. For instance Rona Figueroa who performed in Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. She played both Fantine and Eponine. Figueroa was also cast in Nine, Lennon, The King and I, Rent, The Boys From Syracuse, Jesus Christ Superstar and We Will Rock You.

Jenn Gambatese performed in School of Rock, Disney’s Tarzan and All Shook Up—for which she received an Outer Critics Circle nomination. She also stared in Hairspray, A Year with Frog and Toad, Footloose, Wicked, The Sound of Music and Carousel.

Lisa Howard starred in It Shoulda Been You and won the 2015 Drama Desk Award and was a Drama League Awards nominee. Howard performed in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 9 to 5 The Musical, South Pacific and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee for which she received a Drama Desk Award. This spring, she will star on Broadway as Tammy in the new Jimmy Buffet musical Escape to Margaritaville.

Mykal Kilgore starred in Jesus Christ Superstar, Dear Evan Hansen, Motown The Musical, Hair, The Book of Mormon and Marley. He has toured the U.S. as well as Europe/Asia/Australia with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. His YouTube video of PMJ’s version of “My Heart Will Go On” has garnered almost six million views.

More extensive bios are available on www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/event.cfm?id=392.

Add to this list the incomparable Wendy Bobbit Cavitt who appeared in such Broadway hits as Hamilton, Come From Away, Mamma Mia!, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Year with Frog and Toad, The Most Happy Fella and A Tale of Two Cities as musical director and accompanist on the piano, and ticket holders have the best of Broadway right in Port Washington.

Tickets for Broadway on Main Street are on sale through Landmark’s Box Office at 516-767-6444 and online at www.landmarkonmainstreet.org. Premium tickets are $50 (Friends $45), Select tickets are $45 (Friends $40), Standard tickets are $40 (Friends $35).

To enjoy a bonus VIP post-show cast party to mingle, munch, sip and take selfies with the cast, $50 will added to any ticket purchased. The VIP post-party is limited to 30 people. This fantastic production is one night only, so get your tickets now.