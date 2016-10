For those who travel through Manhasset, On Saturday October 22, 2016, from approximately 7am-6pm, LIRR Maintenances forces will be reducing traffic across the Webster Avenue/Bridge Road Bridge between Pinewood Road & Brookwold Drive down to one (1) lane.

LIRR will supply flaggers at each end of the bridge to control the flow of traffic over the bridge. This work is necessary to address a NYSDOT Red Flagged condition on a primary structural member of the bridge.