Brick’s New Artist Of The Month Debuts March 2

Brick Osteria debuts a new artist of the month on Friday, March 2. Port Washington’s own Maria Salazar is known for both ceramics and mixed media. Retired from the Marine Corps, she plans to use art to work with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Salazar’s work will be displayed at the restaurant through March 23. Meet the artist at a reception on March 2 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

At the reception, there will be $5 drink specials on beer, wine and cocktails, and complimentary artisan pizza and flatbreads.

Brick Osteria, 52 Main St., will showcase a new local artist every month in 2018.

For more information, visit brickpw.com.