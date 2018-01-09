Brick Osteria Begins Showcasing Local Artists

Brick Osteria, the Italian restaurant at 52 Main St., will show its support for local artists by showcasing their artwork on the walls on a regular basis. The kickoff reception begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 and displays the work of Marvin Arevalo, also known as “Kiwi.” Meet and greet the artist at 9 p.m.

In his work titled “Generation Z,” Arevalo paints portraits of contemporary figures and touches on taboo themes. The painting belongs to a new body of work that bold in color, contour and composition. The homegrown artist often focuses on the female form and highlights hair.

At the reception, there will be $5 drink specials on beer, wine and cocktails, and complimentary artisan pizza and flatbreads.

Brick Osteria will showcase a new local artist every month in 2018.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page or brickpw.com.