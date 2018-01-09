Brick Osteria Begins Showcasing Local Artists

By
Kimberly Dijkstra
-
0
16
Brick Osteria (Photo source: Facebook)

Brick Osteria, the Italian restaurant at 52 Main St., will show its support for local artists by showcasing their artwork on the walls on a regular basis. The kickoff reception begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 and displays the work of Marvin Arevalo, also known as “Kiwi.” Meet and greet the artist at 9 p.m.

In his work titled “Generation Z,” Arevalo paints portraits of contemporary figures and touches on taboo themes. The painting belongs to a new body of work that bold in color, contour and composition. The homegrown artist often focuses on the female form and highlights hair.

At the reception, there will be $5 drink specials on beer, wine and cocktails, and complimentary artisan pizza and flatbreads.

Brick Osteria will showcase a new local artist every month in 2018.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page or brickpw.com.

SHARE
Previous articleTown To Offer AARP Defensive Driving In 2018
Kimberly Dijkstra

Kimberly Dijkstra is the web editor for Anton Media Group and contributing writer to Long Island Weekly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply