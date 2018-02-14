Bosworth Examines Future Goals For The North Shore

Elizabeth Johnson
Supervisor Judi Bosworth addressed the future of the Town of North Hempstead.

After reliving the successes experienced in the Town of North Hempstead, Supervisor Judi Bosworth turned her eyes toward the plans for the coming years.

“We continue to work on our proposed town-wide leaf blower legislation that would restrict the use of this equipment,” said Bosworth, noting that this is purely a quality of life issue. “This proposal brought out a lot of strong feelings on both sides of the issue and we are still in the process of digesting that feedback and crafting a law that everyone can live with.”

Bosworth also talked about the town parks and the pending improvements on the horizon, including the elevator at Michael J. Tully Park, new splash pads at Broadway Park and various refurbishments at Mary Jane Davies Park, including a new playground.

In addition to those changes, a sensory garden is in the planning stages for Clark Botanic Garden in 2018, which will encourage garden guests to touch, taste, admire and listen to what is growing there. Meanwhile, the town will install three ADA compliant beach mats to increase mobility and access at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington and Manorhaven Park in order to make the beach and waterfront more easily accessible to all residents, including those using wheelchairs or walkers.

In the arena of public safety and wellness, Bosworth said the town will partner with Northwell Health System to educate town employees, on a voluntary basis, in the hands-on use of Narcan, used to block the effects of opioids.

And finally, Bosworth addressed what will truly elevate the town into 2018 and beyond: The people.

“It’s not just our initiatives that make North Hempstead a town to be proud of; it’s the people,” said Bosworth. “Last May we partnered with the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County to present ‘Not In Our Town: A Unity & Anti-Hate Conference’ that brought together community leaders to take a stand against hate crimes, violence and intolerance. It speaks right to the heart of how we feel here: All are welcome. Hate will not find a home here.”

