Board Of Ed Holds First Meeting Of The School Year

The Port Washington Board of Education held its first meeting of the school year in the Library Media Center at Schreiber High School. All members of the school board attended, as well as members of school administration, including District Superintendent Kathleen A. Mooney; Elaine Fenick, human resources administrator; Dr. Wafa Westervelt, assistant superintendent; and Mary M. Callahan, assistant superintendent.

During the community comment period, two parents expressed their concern over the scheduling of the band and orchestra practice times. As it stands right now, band and orchestra practice on the same day and the parents feel it would benefit the children more if band practiced on different days from orchestra. The parents indicated morning orchestra practice caused their children to miss half of their dance class, which is scheduled approximately the same time as orchestra. Board member Elizabeth Weisburd stated that policy issues are some of the most common concerns brought to the board’s attention during the meetings.

After hearing parent concerns, Dr. Mooney congratulated teachers, students and parents on a great school opening and discussed enrollment for the new school year. The district has 22 new teachers this year and there are 5,522 students, which is 61 students higher than last September. Dr. Mooney stated that Schreiber High School currently has 1,632 students while Weber Middle School has 1,211 students.

Much of the meeting was devoted to the Bond Facilities Update. Mary Callahan went over the many improvements each school made over the summer. At Sousa Elementary School, the parking and student drop-off areas were redone and the computer lab was rewired. Part of the roof was replaced at Manorhaven Elementary School, while a fifth kindergarten section was added and the main office was renovated at Guggenheim Elementary School.

Weber Middle School received the most improvements, particularly on the technological side. The school received 54 whiteboards, 125 iPads, 650 new printers, 80 new copier-printers, fixed 300 network drops and had 150 desktops upgraded. Perhaps most importantly, the district disaster recovery plan was updated and the telephone lines were refined in case of an emergency. In addition to the new technology, the school also received a new drop-off area and closed off the field in front of the school for safety reasons because it is currently being repaired.

More improvements are planned during the fall. Weber will have its front grass field refurbished. The school’s auditorium, locker room, and vestibule will also be renovated. Schreiber’s auditorium, windows and field will be renovated, as well as six new classrooms.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.