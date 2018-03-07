Blood Drive At Archangel Michael Church

New York Blood Center is administering a blood drive on Tuesday March 13th, at the Archangel Michael Church across from Harbor Links at 100 Fairway Dr. from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

As a result of the terrible flu season, extreme weather, and many blood drive cancellations, the blood supply is critically low. By giving just one pint of blood, each donor will be able to help supply hospitals in Nassau County and Queens and save the lives of three people. The donation will include a mini medical examination and will take up to an hour per donor. Each donor must be at least sixteen years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and feel well the day of the drive. Donors must also bring ID and know their social security number for the drive.

For an appointment or more information, please call Marina Vlahos at 516-627-7303.