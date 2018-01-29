Black History Month Celebration To Honor Entrepreneurs

The Town of North Hempstead will once again host a celebration in honor of Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the “Yes We Can” Community Center in Westbury.

The theme of this year’s event is “Black Excellence,” celebrating African American entrepreneurs. The event will include refreshments from LL Dent, music and performances by Nori Rane, the “Yes We Can Community Band,” LND Dance Company, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In addition, each councilmember will honor a local entrepreneur from their district.

At this year’s Black History Month event celebrating Black Excellence and Entrepreneurship in the Community, the town has partnered with Bethpage FCU and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Long Island Chapter, to provide two scholarships to Hofstra University’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Program. The 10-week program provides 60 hours of business skills, covering the fundamentals of business management. All applicants must be working toward starting a new business or have an existing business that will qualify to be considered a Minority and/or Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE). By the end of the program scholarship recipients will have a complete business plan and the opportunity to participate in the Capital One business plan competition with prizes ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

For more information, call 311 or visit www.northhempsteadny.gov.