BirthdayBack To Raise Funds For Port Rowing

Weber Middle School eighth-grader Tyler Fazzari and his philanthropic movement BirthdayBack will be hosting their first indoor ergathon “Rock ‘n Row” to raise money for Port Rowing’s Adaptive Rowing Program. “Rock ‘n Row” will highlight approximately 25 teams rowing on ergs while rocking out to live music provided by Bach to Rock. Funds raised can help purchase specialized equipment and materials, fund professional coaches and support staff and supplement program costs for participants.

Fazzari said he chose this chairty “because rowing has changed my life so much already and I’ve only been participating for 2 years. I really wanted to give back to them this year and help strengthen their rowing program that helps teens with special needs and autism.”

In 2012, Fazzari created BirthdayBack to use his birthday to raise money for people, communities and organizations in need. Past recipients have included Long Beach East Elementary School, which was devastated by Hurricane Sandy, Nassau-Suffolk Services for Autism, the Wounded Warrior Project, The Interfaith Nutrition Network and The DeRosa Foundation for Colon Cancer Research. In 2016, Fazzari received the Leaders of Tomorrow Award from the Long Island Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. “Rock ‘n Row” marks Fazzari’s sixth annual BirthdayBack.

Read more about his movement at www.birthdayback.com.

The “Rock ‘n Row” event will be held on Feb. 3 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at NXT GEN Fitness located at 2 Channel Dr., Port Washington. This event is open to all rowers and non-rowers and anyone that wants to support the teams, bands and charity. There will not be a cover charge.