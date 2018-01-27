Big Weekend For Port Washington Wrestling

The Jan. 13 weekend held big accomplishments for Port Washington wrestling in both the Eastern States Tournament at SUNY Sullivan and the Kellenberg Tournament.

After being accepted to compete in one of the nation’s best wrestling tournament’s due to his prior achievements as an eight grader, freshman phenom Dan Gibson headed upstate to the Eastern States Tournament at SUNY Sullivan to compete with the best of the best. Gibson finished the two-day event 2-2 including a dominating win over another standout wrestler and a 5-4 nailbiter victory over a previous Catholic school State Champion while earning himself additional post-season seeding criteria. Gibson has devoured much of his competition this season including a second period 15-0 tech fall decision over a previous two time All-County wrestler. Gibson continues to put himself in position to earn more success by working hard in and out of the wrestling room, and his coaches are excited about the approaching post season.

In other weekend action, Port entered 14 varsity wrestlers in what turned out to be the largest Kellenberg Tournament to date with close to 300 entries. The Vikings came home with three hard fought placewinners including Champion and the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler as voted by all the coaches, Captain Brandon Liu. Liu handily beat a two-time All-County wrestler in the semis-finals before avenging a prior loss to a tough opponent from Massapequa by way of a major decision 9-1. Given Liu’s level of work, intensity through training, extra work at the Ascend club as well as his leadership in the room, this success comes as no surprise to his coaching staff or teammates.

Port’s other two place winners on the day were eighth grader Matthew Castillo, who, after suffering his only defeat of the tournament by the top seed, eventual champion, and second ranked wrestler in Nassau County, dismantled the rest of his opponents by either a tech fall or by pin. Castillo’s work ethic in the room and as well as outside the room at Ascend is paying off. Finally, ninth grader Tyler Schettino also wrestled a hard-fought tournament and, after defeating the seventh seeded wrestler, suffered his first and only loss of the tournament to the second seeded wrestler who’s ranked fifth in Nassau County. Schettino then defeated all of his remaining opponents including a takedown in overtime to secure the win while placing.

Every Port wrestler entered came to compete and many were a match away from placing at this prestigious tournament. Some won their first varsity matches of the season, many won multiple matches and some earned their fifth varsity win or 10th varsity match on their way to earning a varsity letter for the season.

The Viking Varsity Roster for the Kellenberg Tournament is as follows:

99 Matthew Castillo (8th), Declan Neville (9th)

106 Tyler Schettino (9th)

113 Sequoia Perez (10th)

120 Daron Proctor (9th)

126 Capt. Brandon Liu (12th), Tommy Mascia (9th)

132 Dan Hart (10th)

138 Clark Lerner (10th)

160 Matthew Hassan (11th)

182 Scott Haggerty (11th), Andy DeLao (11th)

195 Brenden Ventimilla (12th)

220 RJ Holt (9th)