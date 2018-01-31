Bethany House Fundraiser

H On The Harbor will host “Just Because” winter cocktail party fundraiser for Bethany House on Friday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Bethany House is a residence for homeless women and children. Included will be a continuous dinner of global cuisine, open bar and a tasting bar of tequila, bourbon and whiskey. There will also be dancing with the help of Tommy Nappi from KTU radio. A pioneer DJ of freestyle music, Nappi holds the powerful day job of vice president of top 40 promotion for the Sony/BMG family of labels and has kept the tristate area dancing with his club appearances, plus his weekly Saturday night mix show at N.Y.C.’s KTU radio station.

Tickets are $85 per person and there will be raffle tickets for wonderful baskets available, including a seven-day stay at the Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, FL. All proceeds go directly to Bethany House.

H On The Harbor is at 410 Main St. For more information, call 516-868-6866.