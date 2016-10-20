Best Beans

Long Island runs on coffee, and while coffee chains are great for a cup on the go, there’s something special about settling into a coffee shop. These intimate, personal venues allow patrons a chance to relax and unwind while enjoying some high quality espresso and good company. A coffee shop needs more than just excellent coffee to thrive; it needs a cozy ambiance and great service.

Here are some local java joints that offer all that and more.

5 Irma Ave., Port Washington; 516-883-2721

“Sorry, Starbucks—you’ve been replaced!” says one Yelp reviewer. Since 2013, COFFEED has been serving Port Washington residents locally-sourced coffee and homemade pastries. Locals and visitors alike love the homey ambiance, and the outdoor seating. The cafe uses frozen coffee ice cubes to keep their iced drinks cold and full of flavor. Specialties include blueberry herbal tea, Nutella latte, almond croissants and apple cinnamon scones. COFFEED partners with local charities, primarily Community Mainstreaming Associates, which helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

405 Main St., Port Washington; 516-708-1706

Sweet Treats on the Wharf is primarily an old-fashioned ice cream shop, but has a nice coffee and tea selection as well. In addition to Douglas & James Homemade Ice Cream, the parlor serves freshly brewed coffee, espresso, fudge and assorted candies. Visitors must try Columbian coffee and maple walnut ice cream flavors. Go for the sweet treats, stay for fun atmosphere and great view of Manhasset Bay.

