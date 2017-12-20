Bernard E. Gegan, 80, husband of the late Kathryn M. Gegan of Port Washington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Born Jan. 31, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Bernard A. and Vesta Murphy Gegan.

Mr. Gegan received his B.S. from St. John’s University in 1959, his L.L.B. from St John’s University in 1961 and his L.L.M. from Harvard University in 1962. He was law clerk to Judge Adrian Burke of the New York State Court of Appeals and the Whitney Professor of Law at St John’s University School of Law from 1964 to 2005.

He is survived by his son Edmund and his wife Christine, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; his daughter Caroline of Port Washington and her fiancé, Kevin Wiltshere; daughter Susan and her husband Douglas Fleming of New Rochelle, NY; and daughter Claire and her husband Tom Flynn of Victor, NY. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Thomas Maruscak, Bridget and Owen Flynn, Kelly, Kiera and Douglas Fleming and Quintin Gegan.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, 1327 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington, N.Y. Interment followed at the Nassau Knolls Cemetery, 500 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington.

Donations in his name may be made to: PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation, www.PKDcure.org in lieu of flowers.