Basketball Night With The Lady Vikings

The Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA) girls’ basketball program recently enjoyed two events with the Schreiber Lady Vikings varsity basketball team. On Feb. 7, the Lady Vikings hosted a clinic for the PYA girls’ basketball program. PYA girls in third through seventh grades got the opportunity to work directly with the varsity players to develop their basketball skills. Under the direction of Coach Dennis Trottier, the Lady Vikings used various drills and competitions to teach skills including shooting, passing, ball handling, defense and rebounding. Both the players and varsity instructors had a lot of fun.

The Schreiber Lady Vikings hosted the 25th Annual PYA Night on Feb. 9, at their last regular season home game. PYA girls’ basketball players and their families helped celebrate the team’s three seniors, Tyler Owens, Rebecca Rosen and Emma Waxman, while cheering the team on to a decisive win against the Herricks Lady Highlanders. There were raffles and prizes during half-time for the PYA girls, and the Lady Vikings signed autographs after the game.

PYA thanks Coach Trottier and his team for dedicating their time and hosting these two great events. Many of the current Lady Vikings grew up playing in the PYA program, and hopefully many of the current PYA girls will one day become Lady Vikings.

PYA is a nonprofit, Better Business Bureau Approved, charitable organization whose purpose is to promote the exemplary development of local youth through the participation in sport. PYA teaches teamwork and individual responsibility in an atmosphere of respect and sportsmanship. While PYA places emphasis on the development of sports skills, its primary mission is to develop character and an understanding of how participation in sporting events can prepare one for success in all endeavors.

Learn more about PYA at www.pyasports.org.