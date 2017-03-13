Barton Waxman, born to Leila and Ted Waxman on March 13, 1938 in Brooklyn, died peacefully on March 1, 2017. His last moments were shared with his wife, son, daughter and granddaughter by his side. Together with his wife he worked at their Real Estate Office on shore road and more recently helping his wife, Dorothy, at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Devout to his faith, he was a long term resident ( since 1971) of Port Washington, spending winters in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Bart” was a tremendously kind, hysterically sarcastic contributor to the lives of so

many people. While well, he was at temple for the daily minion at 7 AM and immediately after at his Breakfast Club at the

Bayview deli with his very close friends solving the problems of Port Washington and the world.

A fighter to the end, Bart is survived by his wife, daughter Lisa Trachtenburg, son David and his prized granddaughter, Joan Fayth Trachtenburg, his closest cousins, norman and fred who were like brothers since they lived in the same four family house with their grandparents.

He died in peace and with dignity as he had always insisted. He will be sorely missed. In his memory contributions may be made to Chabad of Port Washington 80 Shore Road.