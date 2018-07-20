Barbara A. Cozzens, 76, of Manhasset, passed away on July 11. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Stuart Cozzens, children, Stacey and husband Brian Boyle of Hinsdale, IL, Scott and wife Wendy Cozzens of Wilton, CT, and Jennifer and husband Jeff Franklin of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, sister, Joan Lewis of Washington, NJ, and grandchildren, Emily, Lindsey, Elizabeth, Chelsea, Caroline, McKenzie, Charlotte and Cooper. Barbara attended Greenbrier in Greenbrier, West VA. She worked at BBDO in NYC and was one of the founders of Le Panier Gift Baskets. Barbara had a love for gardening, travel and spending time with her grandchildren. She lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church of Manhasset on July 28 at 10:30 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, www.ALZinfo.org.