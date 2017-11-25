Bar In A Jar Helps Families

‘Tis the season to make merry and spread goodwill to all. Port Washington women took it one step further, as the ladies of the area came together to make a difference for a number of families on the peninsula.

The event is the brainchild of Kerry Brady, who was visiting her friend in Connecticut who had gone out to a similar event called Women In Need, where the local ladies got together monthly in a relaxed casual setting and took up a collection to help women in need. Brady thought this was a great idea to help families in the greater Port Washington area. So, Brady, along with Maria McCarvill and Collen Mahon, set up the Bar in the Jar event. Port ladies loved it and more than 140 women of all ages gathered on Nov. 15 at Finn MacCool’s and had a blast.

The invite was simple. “While catching up with old friends and meeting new ones, we invite you to put a few dollars in the jar. The next day we will donate the money to a deserving Port Washington family.” The families were sourced through a local outreach center.

Brady was thrilled with the result. “Finn MacCool’s was great and theysectioned off an area for the gathering providing veggie platters.”

The group collected $2,400. For each donation to the jar, guests were entered to win a free session at Port Salt Cave opening on Inspiration Wharf next week. Sue Sullivan is the owner of Port Salt Cave, which offers a new concept in wellness and relaxation therapy.

“Great night with amazing women,” said Sullivan. “Proud to be part of the family!”

“Monies went to three deserving local families, all of whom are experiencing financial hardship and have children struggling with extremely serious health issues,” said Brady.

This is not a one-time deal, according to Brady. The women’s event will happen every other month. For more information on the Bar-in-a-Jar Port Washington, visit their Facebook page. The next event will be in Jan. 24, 2018, so stayed tuned to find out where.