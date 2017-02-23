Author Adam Kirsch At Temple Beth Israel

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
11

Temple Beth Israel’s  Library Committee is hosting a speaker -author program with Adam Kirsch on Thursday Evening at 7:30pm.  The program is  co-sponsored with the Sid Jacobsen JCC.adam-kirsch Mr. Kirsch will discuss his new book entitled “The People and the Books.” In 18 classic texts, Kirsch shows how central questions and themes of Jewish History and culture are reflected in the Jewish literary canon. Mr. Kirsch is a renowned American Poet and Literary critic. He is Senior Editor for The New Republic and a columnist for Tablet magazine . He is also a contributor to The New York Times Book Review and the  New Yorker. He is the Director of the Master’s Program in American Studies at Columbia University. The program is free of charge. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the discussion.

 

SHARE
Previous articleA New York Oscars
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply