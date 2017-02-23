Author Adam Kirsch At Temple Beth Israel

Temple Beth Israel’s Library Committee is hosting a speaker -author program with Adam Kirsch on Thursday Evening at 7:30pm. The program is co-sponsored with the Sid Jacobsen JCC. Mr. Kirsch will discuss his new book entitled “The People and the Books.” In 18 classic texts, Kirsch shows how central questions and themes of Jewish History and culture are reflected in the Jewish literary canon. Mr. Kirsch is a renowned American Poet and Literary critic. He is Senior Editor for The New Republic and a columnist for Tablet magazine . He is also a contributor to The New York Times Book Review and the New Yorker. He is the Director of the Master’s Program in American Studies at Columbia University. The program is free of charge. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the discussion.