Athletic Director Stephanie Joannon Inducted Into Athletics Hall of Fame

Port Washington School District is proud to announce Stephanie Joannon, director of health, physical education and athletics, was recently inducted into the Nassau County Athletics Hall of Fame. Throughout her tenure in the district, Joannon has been recognized for her consistent accomplishments, commitment as a coach and administrator, and her dedication to the students of the Port Washington School District.

“Stephanie Joannon has been a devoted educator and coach in the Port Washington School District, setting an exceptional example and providing outstanding direction to our students on and off the field,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “The district is excited to honor Stephanie for all of her accomplishments and give her the recognition she deserves.”

As a coach of three sports: girls’ soccer, girls’ basketball and softball, Joannon has had a lasting impact on hundreds of young female athletes in the district. In 1979, Joannon introduced the girls’ varsity soccer program and served as coach for twenty-eight years as she led the girls through 289 victories and four conference championships. As a testament to her passion for coaching, Joannon was recognized four times as the Girls’ Soccer Conference Coach of the Year. Under Joannon’s coaching, the girls’ soccer teams earned the Nassau County Sportsmanship Award on four different occasions.

As the girls’ basketball coach for 28 years, Joannon guided her teams to the Nassau County playoff rounds every year. Her teams also earned four conference titles. With over 300 victories—Joannon has a career record of 326-180—Joannon is the first female Nassau County basketball coach to achieve this accomplishment.

As the girls’ varsity softball coach for 21 years, Joannon held a coaching record of 204-136. Her devoted and ardent coaching techniques led the Vikings to two conference titles. Her consistent passion for the game earned her recognition as Conference Softball Coach of the Year on four instances.

As an administrator, Joannon has been a remarkable asset to the Port Washington School District. Since 2008, Joannon has held the position of director of health, physical education and athletics of the Port Washington School District. In 2014, she was named Physical Education Director of the Year by the NYS Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

“I’ve felt that sports competition is a microcosm of life. It teaches you to work hard, develop time management skills, be accountable and be unselfish,” said Joannon. “Being a coach has had an extraordinary impact on my life. The most rewarding aspects of coaching are the relationships with players and the sharing of emotions that come with a varsity season. Coaching enriched my life every day and I continue to learn from those experiences as athletic director.”

—Submitted by the

Port Washington School District