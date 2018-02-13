Athletes Honored At Town Hall

Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Councilman Peter Zuckerman, Councilwoman Lee Seeman, Councilwoman Anna Kaplan, and Town Clerk Wayne Wink with the Port Washington varsity tennis team: Ada Amarghioalei, Casey Fanous, Charlotte Forman, Mia Froccaro, Carly Hecht, Kayla Hill, Martine McGowan, Tiffany McGowan, Brittany Polevikov, Theadora Rabman, Samantha Radinsky, Jeannie Ren, Run (Sherry) Shi, Dylan Sivin, Kelsey Sy, Sofia Walzer and Coach Shane Helfner.

It was a special night at Town Hall as Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio honored some outstanding student-athletes before a board meeting on Jan. 30. The Town of North Hempstead recognized the Long Island Champion Port Washington Girls Varsity tennis team. They dominated the courts this year going 17-1 on their way to the Championship.

The town also recognized an outstanding young rower, Brett Bossé, of Flower Hill. Bossé is a member of the U.S. Junior National Team, and won two gold medals at the U.S. Rowing National Championship. He is also a member of Port Rowing, and is a sophomore at St. Mary’s High School. He looks forward to the opportunity to compete internationally and represent Team USA.

