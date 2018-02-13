Athletes Honored At Town Hall

It was a special night at Town Hall as Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio honored some outstanding student-athletes before a board meeting on Jan. 30. The Town of North Hempstead recognized the Long Island Champion Port Washington Girls Varsity tennis team. They dominated the courts this year going 17-1 on their way to the Championship.

The town also recognized an outstanding young rower, Brett Bossé, of Flower Hill. Bossé is a member of the U.S. Junior National Team, and won two gold medals at the U.S. Rowing National Championship. He is also a member of Port Rowing, and is a sophomore at St. Mary’s High School. He looks forward to the opportunity to compete internationally and represent Team USA.