The 14th annual Art in the Park, sponsored by The Art Guild of Port Washington, will be held during HarborFest on Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunset Park located adjacent to the Town Dock on lower Main Street.

Two free workshops, ideal for children 6 to 12 years old, will be held under the tent. “Fun with Clay,” will be held from noon to 1 p.m., which will explore various hand-building techniques. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., “Plein Air (Outdoor) Painting,” will offer participants (including adults) the opportunity to paint on location at this waterfront park with the guidance of an instructor. Button making for all ages is a fun activity that will be available throughout the day.

In addition to the art workshops, The Art Guild members will exhibit small artwork and artists will demonstrate their painting techniques. Art in the Park is organized by The Art Guild and sponsored by The Art Guild, Sandata Technologies and Sherwin Williams Paint Store.

The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. For further information about The Art Guild, visit their website at www.theartguild.org or call 516-304-5797.