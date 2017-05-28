Art Guild Workshops At Art In The Park

The 12th annual Art in the Park will be held during HarborFest on Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Look for it in Sunset Park, adjacent to the town dock on lower Main Street. The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. will offer two free workshops. Under the tent, “Fun with Clay,” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Ideal for children 6 to 12 years, this workshop will explore various hand-building techniques. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., “Plein Air (Outdoor) Painting,” will offer participants the opportunity to paint on location at this waterfront park with the guidance of an instructor. Button making for all ages is a fun activity that will be available throughout the day. Materials for all workshops are free.

In addition to art workshops offered by The Art Guild, local artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work at this outdoor venue. Artwork to be displayed at Art in the Park can include all visual media, such as painting, drawing, printmaking, photography and sculpture, (no crafts please). Only Port Washington residents or those associated with Port either through work or membership in a Port or Manhasset visual arts organization may exhibit. Artists are invited to rent a 10×10-foot space for $35 or six-linear feet of show fencing for $20.

New this year will be the opportunity for artists to paint or sketch outdoors in the park for a registration fee of $5. Anyone interested in participating in Art in the Park should contact Ilene Silberstein at 516-304-5797 or isilberstein@TheArtGuild.org. A registration form is available on the website at www.theartguild.org.

The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. For further information about The Art Guild visit our website at www.theartguild.org or call 516 304-5797.