Art Guild Announces Winter Classes

The Art Guild of Port Washington announced their schedule of classes and workshops for children and adults for the 2018 winter session. The Art Guild is located at Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset. To register or for more information, call 516-304-5797, visit www.theartguild.org or email info@theartguild.org.

Adult Classes include:

• Mondays “Get Sharp – Drawing Class with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson” that runs for eight weeks from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 22, 29, 5, 12 and 26, and Mar. 5, 12 and 19

• Tuesdays “Landscape in Oil with Leeanna Chipana” that runs for six weeks from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6, 13 and 27

• Tuesdays “Portrait Drawing and Painting with Leeanna Chipana” for six weeks from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6, 13 and 27

• Wednesdays “Beginner Watercolor with Eileen Neville” for six weeks from 12 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 17, 24 and 31 and Feb. 7 and 14

• Wednesdays “Intermediate Watercolor with Eileen Neville” for six weeks from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, 24 and 31 and Feb. 7 and 14

Children’s Classes include:

• Wednesdays “Solving Art” for ages eight through 12 for six weeks from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, and 31, Feb. 7, 14 and 28 and Mar. 7

• Saturdays “Art Explorations” for ages five through seven for six weeks from 12 to 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, Mar. 3 & 10

• Saturdays “Art Studio” for ages eight through 12 for six weeks from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 and 27, Feb. 3 and 10 and Mar. 3 and 10

• Thursdays “Portfolio and Studio Art for High School Students” for children grades nine through 12 for 12 weeks from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15, Mar. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Apr. 12 and 19

Adult Workshops include:

• “Simple and Sophisticated Relief Printmaking with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson” on Mar. 10 and 11

• “Colored Pencil with Kristy Kutch” on Apr. 20 and 22

• “Cellphone Photography with Howard Rose” on Apr. 28

• “Silkscreen Monotype with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson” on May 19 and 20

• “Painting the Still-Life with Robert Johnson” on July 13 through 15

• “Daily Painting with Lisa Daria Kennedy” on Aug. 4 and 5

• “Expressive Pastel with Karen Margulis” on Oct. 26 through 28